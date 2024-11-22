SFWMD seeks public input on Draft 2025-2030 Strategic Plan

The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management.
The South Florida Water Management District (District) invites our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the District's Draft 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.
The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The District updates the Strategic Plan annually to highlight its work to continue advancing Everglades restoration, protecting communities from flooding, meeting the region’s water needs, and engaging the public and stakeholders over the next five years.
Read the Draft 2025-2030 Strategic Plan
The deadline to submit a comment is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Comments can be submitted by completing an online public comment form on the web board. If you have questions or need assistance with the web board, email AskUs@sfwmd.gov.
The strategies and commitments outlined in the Draft 2025-2030 Strategic Plan will be put into action to make a positive and meaningful difference for the people and the environment of South Florida. The District encourages public participation and feedback on this important planning document.