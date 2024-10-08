SFWMD-managed lands will temporarily close tonight in preparation for Hurricane Milton

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/8/24

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Tuesday, October 8.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

SFWMD-managed lands will temporarily close tonight in preparation for Hurricane Milton

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Read the Emergency Order

All SFWMD-managed lands are expected to re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024.

To get the latest information on recreation, please visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

SFWMD, managed land, hurricane

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hurricane storm surge churned Lake O

Palm tree survival after hurricanes: UF/IFAS tips and …

Farmers and ranchers asked to report storm losses

DOH-Hendry offices reopen after severe weather

x