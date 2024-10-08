SFWMD-managed lands will temporarily close tonight in preparation for Hurricane Milton

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Tuesday, October 8.
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all SFWMD-managed lands today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in preparation for Hurricane Milton.
All SFWMD-managed lands are expected to re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024.
To get the latest information on recreation, please visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.