SFWMD recognizes the women of the district who safeguard our water resources

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:48 am

Feb. 11 is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, and we are celebrating the women of the South Florida Water Management District (District) who help manage and oversee some of the largest and most complex restoration and water quality improvement projects in the world.

DID YOU KNOW: The District’s team of scientists, engineers and many other talented staff are working every day to safeguard and restore South Florida's water resources and ecosystems, protect communities from flooding, and meet the region's water needs.

WOMEN IN SCIENCE: Women work throughout the District’s 16-county region to lead environmental restoration efforts, manage public lands, conduct research and planning, and much more. From scientists and engineers, to project managers and section leaders, to financial analysts and administrative staff, the women of the District are working every day to advance our public service mission.

PUBLIC SERVICE MISSION: The District’s hard-working employees are committed to:

Advancing Everglades restoration

Improving water quality

Restoring and protecting South Florida’s natural ecosystems

Managing, safeguarding and expanding regional water supplies

Monitoring weather conditions and managing water levels throughout the District's water control system

Providing flood protection for the communities in Central and Southern Florida

Advancing scientific data and research to ensure the region's water resources and ecosystems are resilient now and into the future

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITIES: As we celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we honor the many women at the District, both past and present, who have dedicated their careers to environmental progress. We are proud to celebrate their contributions to protecting America's Everglades and supporting the ecological health of our natural resources.

We encourage you to visit SFWMD.gov/Restoration to learn more about how our team is making a difference for the people and the environment of Central and Southern Florida.