Posted 10/9/24

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks...

SFWMD temporarily closes locks

Posted
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is temporarily closing navigational locks in preparation of Hurricane Milton.

The following locks are closed at the end of operating hours Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 and will reopen on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 for their normal operating hours, depending on conditions.

SFWMD Navigation Locks on Lake Okeechobee
• G-36/Henry Creek Boat Lock (Okeechobee County)
• S-127 Boat Lock (Buckhead Ridge in Glades County)
• S-131 Boat Lock (Lakeport in Glades County)

• S-135 Boat Lock (J&S Fish Camp in Martin County)
• S-193 Boat Lock (Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County)
• S-310 Boat Lock (Southwestern Shore of Lake Okeechobee in Clewiston)

SFWMD Navigation Locks on the Kissimmee Waterway
• S-61 Boat Lock on Cypress Lake and Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County
• S-65 Boat Lock on Lake Kissimmee in Osceola/Polk County

• S-65A Boat Lock in Osceola/Polk County
• S-65D Boat Lock in Okeechobee/Highlands County
• S-65E Boat Lock at Kissimmee River, Okeechobee/Glades County

Boaters can sign up for navigation alert text messages and emails here.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation and follow SFWMD on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

