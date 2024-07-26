Sheriff candidate accused of misconduct

Posted Friday, July 26, 2024 8:57 am

OKEECHOBEE — After sheriff candidate Steve Weikert was accused of lying about his past, his work records were requested from the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO).

Weikert has stated online and in an interview with the Lake Okeechobee News that he was fired from his job with the SLCSO after an acrimonious divorce. He said his ex-wife’s family had friends within the department and this led to his termination.

According to documents received from the SLCSO, Weikert was terminated in October 1999 after an accusation that he made racial comments toward inmates. There is no further information included in the report.

When asked about the comment, Weikert said, “I was working felony block b1. I had an inmate every day that would run in the shower and soap up at lock up time for count. That way he didn't need to lock up. We'll I got told by the sergeant he needed to be locked in so I shut the shower off. He came banging on the glass telling me to turn on the shower. I went down on the block and told him he had to lock up. He made many racial comments, and I informed him this is not about race it's the rules black, white or Hispanic. He said more racial crap then had all the inmates write blue forms on me saying I made the racist remarks. Well come to find out he was a cousin of the black female major that ran the entire jail. So needless to say I was guilty.”

In addition to this disciplinary action, the document details several more infractions.

Weikert was disciplined in April 1999 after reportedly failing to return a hat. He was suspended for two days. He was suspended for two days.

Also in April of 1999, he was counselled for reportedly being too aggressive with an inmate.

In January 1998, Weikert was counselled for neglecting his duties to work outside the agency as a bouncer in a bar/restaurant.

In November of 1997, Weikert, who was working as a detention deputy, was suspended for 20 days after bringing a personal television to work with him and watching tv while on duty.

In October 1997, Weikert was accused of using his official position to obtain information about a patient from a hospital. He was suspended for one day.

In September 1997, Weikert was accused of not completing required paperwork. He was suspended for five days.

Weikert's divorce was finalized in 1999.