Sheriff Noel Stephen’s Swearing-In ceremony to be held Jan. 9

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) will hold the Swearing-In ceremony of Sheriff Noel E. Stephen on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. The service will be held on the front steps of the OCSO located at 504 NW Fourth St. in Okeechobee. The public is invited to attend.