Sheriff Stephen sends year-end message

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
A Year-End Message from Sheriff Noel E. Stephen:
As we close out another year in Okeechobee County, I want to take a moment to reflect on all that we’ve accomplished together and extend my heartfelt gratitude to each of you.
To the citizens of Okeechobee County: your unwavering support for the men and women of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has been truly inspiring. Every encouraging word, thoughtful gesture, and act of kindness has made a difference in the lives of our deputies, staff, and volunteers who work tirelessly to serve and protect this community.
This year has shown the strength of our community spirit. Through challenges and triumphs, we’ve proven that by working together, we can build a safer, more vibrant place to call home. Whether it’s addressing public safety concerns, engaging in outreach programs, or simply being vigilant neighbors, your efforts matter.
I am deeply proud of the dedication and professionalism displayed by every member of our Sheriff's Office. From patrol deputies to support staff, they embody the commitment to excellence that ensures the safety and well-being of our county. But none of this would be possible without your trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to making Okeechobee County a great place to live.
As we prepare for the year ahead, let us continue working hand in hand, united in our mission to improve the quality of life for all. Together, we are stronger, and together, we will achieve even greater things.
On behalf of the entire Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, I wish you and your families a safe, happy, and prosperous New Year. Thank you for making this year one of growth, hope, and community pride.
Sincerely,
Sheriff Noel E. Stephen
Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office