These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Sheriff sworn in for third term

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/9/25

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen was sworn in for his third term as sheriff on Jan. 9, 2025.

OKEECHOBEE — Sheriff Noel E. Stephen was sworn in for his third term as sheriff on Jan. 9, 2025. Stephen begins his 38th year with the sheriff’s office. He was sworn in by Judge William Wallace and was accompanied by his wife Vanessa.

Stephen thanked everyone for attending and said he was grateful for the support of his family, especially his wife. He is also thankful for the support of his “green” family, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. 

