Sheriff sworn in for third term

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen was sworn in for his third term as sheriff on Jan. 9, 2025.
Stephen thanked everyone for attending and said he was grateful for the support of his family, especially his wife. He is also thankful for the support of his “green” family, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.