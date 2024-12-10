These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Shooting leads to murder charges for three

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 12/10/24

On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at a storefront named Wright’s Plaza, located in the 600 block of NE 13th Avenue in Okeechobee County …

OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at a storefront named Wright’s Plaza, located in the 600 block of NE 13th Avenue in Okeechobee County, our deputies responded to reports of gunfire, where two individuals were found with gunshot injuries. 
 
Both victims were transported to Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Florida, for treatment. 
 
Investigators determined that these individuals were not the intended targets of the attack. The actual target, a third person, was unharmed.
 
After an extensive follow-up investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the following individuals:
  • Sheldon Cyril Fortune, 36: Charged with attempted first-degree murder (Bond: $1,000,000)
  • Robert Lamonte Futch, 24: Charged with Attempted first-degree murder (Bond: $1,000,000)
  • Drayton Kayne Billie, 26: Charged as principal to attempted first-degree murder (Bond: $1,000,000)
Suspect Histories
  • Sheldon Cyril Fortune has a history of arrests, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, loitering and prowling, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
  • Robert Lamonte Futch has an extensive record, including charges of robbery, burglary, possession of oxycodone, grand theft, and seven violations of probation.
  • Drayton Kayne Billie has faced numerous charges, including cyberstalking, drug-related offenses, grand theft of a firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, six out-of-county warrants, three bond revocations, and multiple contempt of court charges.
All suspects have been taken into custody; however, the investigation remains active. As more information becomes available, additional charges may follow.
Comments

