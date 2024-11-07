Sixth annual History On The Rocks coming to Yesteryear Village

Sixth annual History on the Rocks, presented by Glade & Grove Supply.
WEST PALM BEACH -- Sixth annual History on the Rocks, presented by Glade & Grove Supply. A food and beverage pairing event featuring lite bites and specially concocted beverages while listening to live music will be present 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 in Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 601-7 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach. Enter via gates 3 or 12 to the Archway gate.
General Admission: $100 in advance, $125 at the gate, free parking. Ages 13-17 must be accompanied by parent/legal guardian. Ages 12 and under not permitted. Proof of age is required.
Details: The highlight of this upscale and unique event is that visitors get to enjoy specially prepared food bite and beverage pairings reflective of Yesteryear Village’s historic exhibits. Pairings include Fireball shots and chili at the Firehouse, a seafood bite at the Bait & Tackle exhibit, and a barbeque bite at the Cow Camp. Foodies can top off these tasty treats with individually selected beverages. Additionally, guests will be entertained with live music by the Private Stock Band and other soloists performing throughout the park. A MarketPlace featuring local vendors and specialty goods and items, also adds to the fun. Come dressed in your disco-themed attire and accessories.
Sponsors: Glade & Grove Supply, iThink Financial, Storm Tight Windows, Coca Cola, Shiner Law Group, Deck & Drive and NAPA Performance Auto & Truck Parts.
For more information: Call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, www.southfloridafair.com.