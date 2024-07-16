Slim Chickens restaurant opens in Okeechobee

Posted Tuesday, July 16, 2024 4:53 pm

OKEECHOBEE – The new Slim Chickens restaurant will open July 17 at 3238 U.S. Highway 441.

The Okeechobee restaurant is the fifth location to open in the Sunshine State the past 16 months under their parent company, Florida’s Best Chicken, LLC.

Kelli Kuczmanski, director of marketing, said their inhouse real estate and development team analyzes potential sites. “We decided this was the perfect spot for a new Slim Chickens.”

Before they could start construction, they demolished a building that had previously housed a Burger King restaurant and then Spring Garden Chinese restaurant.

Kuczmanski said they needed a building “specifically built to fit our needs. This business is run unlike any restaurant you have seen."

She said the chicken is carefully marinated, hand battered and cooked to perfection.

The menu includes country favorites like fried pickles and their own signature desserts served in mason jars. (Yes, you get to keep the jar.) The desserts are prepared fresh daily at the restaurant and have a “Southern comfort” feel, she said.

Chicken and waffles are a popular item. Kuczmanski it’s common to see a family order one serving of chicken and waffles to share along with other individual meals.

“We want guests to leave and say: The food was a home run. The service was spectacular, and I really want to go back.”

The menu is standard at any Slim Chickens restaurant, said Kuczmanski.

Kuczmanski said a lot of people have expressed surprise at the number of employees – with 101 Okeechobee residents hired to work at the new store. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We worked really hard to find a good, hardworking crew of people to get this restaurant open,” she said. “We know how busy we will be.”

She said a mix of part-time and full-time employees will work in shifts.

“We don’t start at 10:30 when the doors open,” she explained. “We don’t stop when the doors close at 10 p.m. We have to clean up and prep for the next day.”

Customers have a choice of ways to order. They can go inside and order at the counter, go through the drive-thru or order online. If they order online, they can choose delivery or pick up at the store. “We have it down to a science,” she said.

“We love the people of South Florida and could not be more excited to bring the fresh ingredients and Southern hospitality of Slim Chickens to the Okeechobee community,” said Tommy El Mahdi, Operator of Tampa’s Best Chicken, LLC. “Our guests feel the Slim Chickens difference as soon as they walk in our doors and are greeted by our friendly team. Our food speaks for itself – it is fresh, flavorful and memorable, which is exactly what this community has been missing.”

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Okeechobee market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads and wraps.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 250 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.