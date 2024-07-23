Smith seeks seat on Hendry County Commission

Posted Tuesday, July 23, 2024 2:15 pm

Edward Smith is a candidate for Hendry County Commission District 1.

“I am deeply rooted in our community, having graduated from Clewiston High School and furthered my education at Palm Beach State and South Florida State College,” Smith explained.



“For over 20 years, I have proudly served as a licensed private investigator and security specialist, owning Lions Eye Investigative Firm and Lions Eye Elite Security Agency.

Throughout my career as a legal investigator, I have assisted countless individuals in both civil and criminal investigations, gaining invaluable experience that I will bring to the commissioner's role,” he said. “My commitment to public service is unwavering. If elected, I pledge to be the most accessible commissioner Hendry County has ever had, ensuring that every voice is heard.”

Smith said he believes the most important problem facing Hendry County is the crime rate.

“It is my belief that the most important problem facing Hendry County is the rate of crime. According to Hendry County crime data from 2022, the total crime rate stands at approximately 4,800 crimes per 100,000 people, as reported by local crime reports and the Hendry County Sheriff's Office,” he explained. “In comparison, the 2022 Florida crime rate data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows approximately 2,500 crimes per 100,000 people. This means Hendry County has 2,300 more crimes per 100,000 people than the state average.

“The most concerning aspect of this is the youth crime rate in Hendry County. Data from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) shows a youth arrest rate for ages 10 to 17 of 31.2 per 1,000 population, which translates to approximately 122 arrests. Youthful offenders often have a high rate of recidivism, with the FDJJ reporting a one-year recidivism rate of approximately 42% for juveniles in 2020. It is clear that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem.

“The only way to effectively address this issue is through a holistic approach that starts with the community. As Commissioner, I pledge to foster and enhance legislation and programs that strengthen our sense of community, which plays a crucial role for several reasons:

Support and Belonging: Community-based youth programs provide support and a sense of belonging by furnishing a network of people who share common interests, values, and experiences. They offer emotional support during challenging times and celebrate achievements together. Social Interactions: These programs help individuals build relationships and develop social skills. Regular interactions within a community structure promote empathy, understanding, and cooperation among its members. Knowledge and Information: Community-based youth programs can be hubs of knowledge and information, allowing us to reach youth before they become offenders and share the resources needed to prevent reoffending. Collective Action: As your Hendry County Commissioner, I pledge to take collective action and sponsorship to create change by mobilizing individuals around common goals and issues, whether it's advocating for social justice or local development. Health and Well-being: Strong community ties improve mental health and overall well-being. These programs can offer a social support network that provides practical assistance during times of need.

“In essence, community-based youth programs are essential for fostering personal growth, providing mutual support, and promoting collective progress. They enrich lives by providing a sense of purpose, connection, and shared responsibility,” he added.

Smith said lack of affordable housing is another big problem for Hendry County. He said he would address this problem by reviewing the zoning laws to encourage the development of affordable housing. He said he would also work to simplify the approval process for affordable housing projects and encourage public-private partnerships between the government, private sector and community organization.

Food insecurity is another critical issue in Hendry County. Smith said he would work to address this problem by supporting local agriculture and expanding access to food assistance programs. He said he would also advocate for community-based solutions to food insecurity, such as community gardens, farmer’s markets, and food co-ops, which can provide fresh, affordable food to those in need.