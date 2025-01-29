Solo Parent partners with FL to provide free resources to single parent

Online Exclusive

Posted Wednesday, January 29, 2025 3:21 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Solo Parent, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering single parents to raise healthy, resilient children, announced today its new partnership with the State of Florida.Through this partnership, Solo Parent will provide vital resources, community and support to the state’s single parents, ensuring they know they’re not alone and there is hope.

Florida ranks among the highest in the nation for single-parent households, with over 22.2% of households with children led by single parents. This translates to more than 1.475 million–over 40% of the state’s youth–living in single-parent households. In response to this significant need, Solo Parent’s partnership with the State of Florida provides connection, community, and hope to single parents, furthering its mission to support families nationwide.



“We are thrilled to bring Solo Parent’s life-changing programs to Florida,” said Elizabeth Cole, Vice President of Solo Parent. “Our mission has always been to meet single parents where they are and help them discover a community of love, connection, and transformation. This Florida partnership will allow us to serve single-parent families across the state, creating a ripple effect of hope and healing.”

Free resources Available to Florida’s Single Parents Include:

• Unlimited, 24/7 access to the new “4 Habits of Successful Solo Parents” video course: Practical and empowering lessons designed to help single parents thrive.

• Online and in-person support groups: Safe spaces where solo parents can connect, share, and grow.

• Daily meditations and a vibrant online community: Inspiration and encouragement to navigate life’s challenges.

• Live events across Florida: Opportunities to gather, learn, and be inspired as part of a supportive community.



