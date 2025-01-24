Students build electric go-kart with FPL

Posted Friday, January 24, 2025 12:58 pm

You can watch FPL explaining the concepts by designing, building and racing their own electric go-karts at :

https://fpl.sharefile.com/share/view/s514fc7a9c1d54a0d9f49412ecbfd32d4

SEBRING — Students from South Central and West Florida high schools embarked on an electrifying STEM journey at the iconic Sebring International Raceway, thanks in part to the support of Florida Power & Light Company.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, local high school students and their educators received EV-building kits and training materials donated by FPL as part of the Electrathon America program.

Electrathon America offers an exciting, hands-on opportunity for students to dive into engineering concepts by designing, building and racing their own electric go-karts. This engaging program aligns with FPL’s commitment to empowering the workforce of tomorrow with vital STEM skills and fostering future careers in the field.

Participating schools at the event included:

• Okeechobee High School;

• Sebring High School;



• Parrish Community High School.

“You can learn about being a leader or a problem solver. You can learn about wiring or turning wrenches. You can learn about body paneling and graphic design, getting sponsorships," said Isabella Buckhardt - Associate Project Manager, FPL.

“Building cars, racing them; I come from a long line of racing and building cars and ever since I can remember," said Rhet Osterhoudt, a junior at Okeechobee High School. "I’ve been in and out of race cars and building them throughout my family.”

This is the third year FPL has supported students across the state as part of the Electrathon America initiative, providing materials and training to more than two dozen high schools from Miami to Pensacola.