South Florida Fair announces 2025 theme along with savings promotion

Posted Wednesday, November 6, 2024 3:50 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — “Imagine the Future” — that’s the theme of the 2025 South Florida Fair, which will be held Jan. 17-Feb. 2, 2025, at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd. Fairgoers will be invited to explore 15 themed interactive exhibits presented by Imagine Exhibitions showing how the ideas and concepts of science fiction could soon become the reality of tomorrow. Guests will have the opportunity to discover the wonders of science, technology, engineering, math, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and more.

Of course, the Fair also will feature its usual attractions, including fried foods, livestock, agriculture, entertainment and rides. For those who enjoy the rides, from November 8-11, the South Florida Fair will offer a Gold Access Pass Flash Sale. For four days only, guests can purchase an Advance Ride Voucher and a Gold Access Pass — a combined value of up to $65 — for only $28. The promotion is online only at www.southfloridafair.com/powerofgold.

Gold Access allows pass holders to move to the front of the ride lines on any one day of the fair. The normal cost of the Gold Access Pass at the gate is $12 Monday-Thursday and $20 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and MLK Day, so the savings are considerable.

The Advance Ride Voucher can be redeemed for one Ride Wristband any one day of the Fair or 30 ride credits any day. Once the Power of Gold Flash Sale ends, ride vouchers will continue to sell for $25 in advance at Publix and online. Once the fair opens, the price is $35 Monday-Friday and $45 Saturday and Sunday at the gate.

Advance admission tickets also will be available for purchase for $10 at Publix and online until January 16 at midnight. For those who use an advance discount admission ticket on opening day, January 17, they can keep the ticket and come back another day, courtesy of Publix. Once the Fair opens on January 17, admission tickets are $15 for 11 years and older Monday-Friday, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free for children 10 and younger.

For more information, call the Fair’s box office at 561-790-5225 or customer service at 561-793-0333.

The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and has a longstanding tradition of raising funds for educational and charitable purposes. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2025 South Florida Fair will kick off with its Ride-A-Thon at 5 p.m. on January 16 and the full fair will be held January 17-February 2. For more information, call 561-793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.