Special Olympics athlete gives back to the community

OKEECHOBEE — Carol Marker is not just a decorated athlete for Special Olympics Florida. Carol is also part of Athlete Leadership, which comprises athletes around the state who meet monthly to discuss how to improve specific things for athletes. They also do things to help raise awareness about the special needs people in their own communities.
Carol has done a lot for Okeechobee, including raising funds for other Special Olympic athletes in their time of need. Carol has also given away over 100 pairs of shoes to people with disabilities in Okeechobee. Most recently, she read to ESE classes in Okeechobee County for literacy week.