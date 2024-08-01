Special Olympic athlete sings National Anthem at opening of Tampa Bay Bucs spring training camp

Posted Thursday, August 1, 2024 10:14 am

OKEECHOBEE — Special Olympic Athlete RJ Sandefur began singing as a child and loves singing any chance he gets. RJ has performed the National Anthem at the Florida High School Rodeo State Finals numerous times and also at the Jr High School National Finals. This led to him being recognized by Special Olympics Florida who had him perform at the Special Olympics Florida State Games at Disney World. While performing he met the CEO of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brian Ford. Ford really took a shine to RJ and they have become good friends. He recently invited RJ to perform the Anthem at the Opening of the Buccaneers training camp in Tampa. Pictured are CEO Brian Ford with RJ and Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and RJ.