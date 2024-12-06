Speed cameras coming to school zones in Hendry County  

Posted Friday, December 6, 2024 9:56 pm

CLEWISTON- New speed cameras are set to come to Hendry County School zones in the future.

The Hendry County School Board revived a presentation from Altumint regional sales manager Lorraine Johnson on benefits of the cameras and why they’d make school zones safer.

Speed cameras were made legal in Florida when Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 657 back in 2023. The law allows local governments in Florida to install camera-equipped radar detection devices in and around schools to target drivers driving ten miles per hour or more over the posted school zone speed limit.

When the cameras are first installed there will be a 30-day period when drivers will receive warnings for driving more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit in the school zone. After that, drivers going 10 miles over the speed limit will receive a notice of violation with a $100 fine.

Johnson presented data to the board gathered by the Governors Highway Safety Association that claimed that 54% of Florida drivers do not obey posted speed limits in school zones.

According to Johnson, data from Hendry County showed 3,318 violations in 24 hours. Johnson said the violations observed in Hendry County school zones occurred during the school day while the speed limit flashing lights were on.

Enforcment for the speed cameras will only apply to the times when school is in session and the flashing school zone lights are on.

“It’s not a ‘gotcha’ program,” said Johnson. “The whole point is to make the community aware that it’s here, and to slow traffic down.”

Of the $100 dollar fine, $60 will go to the local municipality or county, $12 to the school district, $20 for the Florida Department of Revenue, $5 for the school crossing guard program, and $3 to FDLE. If the fine is not paid within 30 days, it becomes a uniform traffic citation, which means violators will get points on their license.