Spread the Joy: Join Healthy Start’s ‘Feast to Thanks Food Drive’

OKEECHOBEE — Healthy Start is thrilled to continue the Feast to Thanks food drive, and still need your help to reach our goal. They invite you to gather family, friends, or coworkers to create a Thanksgiving basket for a family in need, helping to bring warmth and joy to their holiday table. Each basket, filled with traditional Thanksgiving foods, is valued at $30 and will help families enjoy a comforting, memorable holiday meal.
Please drop off your completed basket at the Healthy Start office on SW Fifth Avenue by Nov. 22. If you’d like to contribute but can’t shop for items, donate towards a basket.