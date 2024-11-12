Spread the Joy: Join Healthy Start’s ‘Feast to Thanks Food Drive’

News from Healthy Start Coalition of Okeechobee County
Posted 11/12/24

Healthy Start is thrilled to continue our Feast to Thanks food drive, and we still need your help to reach our goal.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Spread the Joy: Join Healthy Start’s ‘Feast to Thanks Food Drive’

Posted
News from Healthy Start Coalition of Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — Healthy Start is thrilled to continue the  Feast to Thanks food drive, and still need your help to reach our goal. They invite you to gather family, friends, or coworkers to create a Thanksgiving basket for a family in need, helping to bring warmth and joy to their holiday table. Each basket, filled with traditional Thanksgiving foods, is valued at $30 and will help families enjoy a comforting, memorable holiday meal.

Please drop off your completed basket at the Healthy Start office on SW Fifth Avenue by Nov. 22. If you’d like to contribute but can’t shop for items,  donate towards a basket.  

healthy start, food drive, Thanksgiving, baskets

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Kiwanis Club learns about Guardians ad Litem

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Jake Owen to headline 2025 Sugar Festival

Centex introduces seven exciting single-family home …

x