SR 70 road work causes traffic delays

OKEECHOBEE -- Drivers who regularly travel State Road 70 should expect delays.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a construction project is underway on SR 70 from the Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue. Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, traffic markings, roadway milling and resurfacing.
There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.
Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on milling and paving mainline and temporary widening.
Residents of the Lazy 7 area have reported waits of up to 30 minutes added to their drive time.
Anticipated completion is late 2024.