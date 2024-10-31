SR 70 road work causes traffic delays

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/31/24

OKEECHOBEE -- Drivers who regularly travel State Road 70 should expect delays.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

SR 70 road work causes traffic delays

Posted
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE -- Drivers who regularly travel State Road 70 should expect delays.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, a construction project is underway on SR 70 from the Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue.  Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, traffic markings, roadway milling and resurfacing.

There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on milling and paving mainline and temporary widening.

Residents of the Lazy 7 area have reported waits of up to 30 minutes added to their drive time.

Anticipated completion is late 2024.

motorists, traffic, SR 70, Okeechobee

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Library has help center for hurricane victims

County honors Transportation Mobility Week

Okeechobee County Commission supports Amendment 2

October is National Disability Employment Month

x