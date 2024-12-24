Start the new year with a hike

Posted Tuesday, December 24, 2024 10:19 am

SEBRING – Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, will start the new year with a First Day Hike, on Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.

Join Ranger Blake Lewis on a guided nature walk where visitors may observe water birds such as herons, ibis, egrets and spot otters, alligators and other reptiles. The hike will focus on the importance of park ecosystems which are critical in providing habitat for winter migratory birds as well as year-round residents.

Visitors will also learn about the history of the park and an update on the historic catwalk. Ranger Lewis will share tips for birdwatching in Highlands Hammock and relate some intriguing tales gleaned from his many years of observing birds and wildlife in the field. Meet at the Cypress Swamp Trail parking area. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors are advised to dress for the weather and wear hiking shoes, long pants and protective clothing. No flipflops or sandals!

Pets are not permitted. Bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent, snacks, binoculars, walking sticks and bird guides. This leisurely walk through the cypress swamp is less than 1/2 mile and the boardwalk is ADA accessible.

Park entry fee is $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people). Single person in a vehicle entry fee is $4. Bicyclists and pedestrians pay $2.