Sticker program helps keep citizens S.A.F.E.

Posted Monday, August 5, 2024 2:16 pm

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office now has new UV stickers for those enrolled in the S.A.F.E. program.

The program started in 2023. According to Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen, the S.A.F.E. Program started in Santa Rose County after an autistic young man was involved in a traffic accident. Officers had some struggles with the young man because he was in a bad state, the sheriff explained. The situation was worse than it had to be because the officers did not know the young man was autistic.

To help prevent similar problems in the future, they came up with a sticker system to alert emergency officials that an individual with special needs is in the vehicle.

Stickers placed in the back window of the car or in the window of a home indicate a person with autism or other disabilities may be in the vehicle, the sheriff explained.

The sticker has the logos for Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and Okeechobee Police Department with the words: “SAFE PROGRAM – MAY NOT RESPOND AS EXPECTED.”

Some of original stickers, which were given out last year, have not weathered well. UV stickers are highly durable due to the curing process involving ultraviolet light. This process hardens the ink, making it resistant to water and scratches. Moreover, the UV-cured ink forms a robust layer that protects the design, ensuring that the stickers can withstand harsh environmental conditions.

If you or a loved one has already joined the S.A.F.E. program, please come to 504 NW 4th St. to get your updated, free stickers.

How does S.A.F.E. work?

Pick up a brochure at the Sheriff's Office, Police Department, or Fire Rescues main office (Emergency Management). Inside the brochure is a Q.R. code that can be scanned and paperwork printed.

Once that paperwork is returned to one of these agencies, receive a S.A.F.E. sticker for a vehicle and home; this sticker will identify someone within the vehicle or home as someone that " May Not Respond As Expected."

Along with the sticker, the computer system that all three entities share will automatically tell our communications specialists that someone in the vehicle or home responders will be in the S.A.F.E. program.

This program is for persons with mental or physical conditions from Autistic, Alzheimer's, Dementia, Down Syndrome, PTSD, etc. Additionally, any physical limitations such as loss of limbs, deaf, blind, or mobility impaired that would cause them NOT to respond as requested or have the ability to communicate as others do in any circumstance there is an emergency, and time is of the essence.

The SAFE Act, which will go into effect beginning Oct. 1, will allow a person completing a motor vehicle registration application to voluntarily denote that an applicant or applicant's children have been diagnosed with the following disabilities or disorders: Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, Diabetes, an autoimmune disorder, deafness, blindness or any other mentally or physically limiting disorder.