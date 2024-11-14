Student finds gun in restroom and reports it to staff

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — Earlier today, Thursday, Nov. 14, a student from Yearling Middle School went into one of the restrooms, where they discovered a handgun in one of the stalls. The student promptly informed the staff and necessary measures were taken to secure the weapon and the entire school while the staff checked all common areas for any additional weapons.
There were no indications or threats from Fortify Florida, and surveillance footage of individuals entering and exiting the area is under review.
We commend the student, OCSO SROs, and the YMS staff for their prompt actions to ensure the safety of our children.
Since the initial report, there have been no threats or actions that would cause additional harm or concern.
The Okeechobee County School Board and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office are cooperating fully with each other in this investigation. If you have any information related to today, please use FortifyFL to report.