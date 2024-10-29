Students and employees recognized at school board meeting

At the Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 students were recognized...
OKEECHOBEE — At the Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 students were recognized who had perfect scores on state assessments in 2023-24.
Those students are:
Marcellus Baltazar,
Loal Brennan,
Rebecca Lafollette,
Cooper Nolte,
Two retirees were also honored at the meeting for their years of service: Reginald Hayles, a custodian at Yearling Middle School; and, bus driver Sandra Roberson.
The school board voted and approved a resolution recognizing that the first two weeks of October will be proclaimed as Disability History and Awareness weeks.
Additionally, the board approved a revised 2024-2025 instructional calendar due to Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Due to the onset of Hurricane Milton, staff and students were unable to work or attend school on Tuesday, Oct. 8, - Friday, Oct. 11.
The revised instructional calendar can be found at
https://go.boarddocs.com/fl/okee/Board.nsf/files/D9XQ7867E15C/$file/Revised%20Hurricanes%20Helene%20and%20Milton%20Okeechobee%20County%20School%20Board%20Instructional%20Calendar%202024-2025%20-%2010-15-24.pdf