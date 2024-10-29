Students and employees recognized at school board meeting

By Annie Wills
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

At the Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 students were recognized

Students and employees recognized at school board meeting

Photo courtesy Okeechobee County School Board
Posted
OKEECHOBEE — At the Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10 students were recognized who had perfect scores on state assessments in 2023-24.

Those students are:
Marcellus Baltazar,
Loal Brennan,
Rebecca Lafollette,
Cooper Nolte,

Abigail Perviss,
Braxton Siler,
Ricky Sylvander,
Gage Thomas,
Madeline Walsh and
Christopher Wright.

Two retirees were also honored at the meeting for their years of service: Reginald Hayles, a custodian at Yearling Middle School; and, bus driver Sandra Roberson.

The school board voted and approved a resolution recognizing that the first two weeks of October will be proclaimed as Disability History and Awareness weeks.

Additionally, the board approved a revised 2024-2025 instructional calendar due to Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Due to the onset of Hurricane Milton, staff and students were unable to work or attend school on Tuesday, Oct. 8, - Friday, Oct. 11.

The revised instructional calendar can be found at
https://go.boarddocs.com/fl/okee/Board.nsf/files/D9XQ7867E15C/$file/Revised%20Hurricanes%20Helene%20and%20Milton%20Okeechobee%20County%20School%20Board%20Instructional%20Calendar%202024-2025%20-%2010-15-24.pdf

