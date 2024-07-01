Students participate in the ‘Call of the Wild’ Earth Week field trip

Posted Monday, July 1, 2024 2:25 pm

LABELLE — The 14h Annual “Call of the Wild” Earth Week Field Trip activities were conducted by experts in their field during the “Call of the Wild” Earth Week Field Trip event April 22-25, 2024. Eight hundred second, third and fourth grade students from LaBelle Elementary, Upthegrove Elementary, West Glades School and County Oaks Elementary 4th rotated through six fun and educational stations at the Captain Hendry House and LaBelle Rotary Nature Park in LaBelle.

Florida Forest Service Forester Clark Ryals lead enthusiastic students on the “Call of the Wild Nature Walk” through the LaBelle Rotary Park Nature Park. He pointed out native and non-native plants, discussed gopher tortoises living in the park, took the students to an ancient live oak tree and for a quick view of the Caloosahatchee.

Hendry County Emergency Management Director Bob Pastula and Adrian Damms lead the “Fire and Safety” station featuring first responders from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Department, LaBelle Fire Department, Clewiston Police Department and the Clewiston Fire Department. They helped students understand fire safety and how emergency and law enforcement agencies work together for the benefit of our community.

The “All About Chicks and Chickens” was presented by 4-H Staff.

Eggs from various species were compared to chicken eggs. Students learned about chicken development while learning about the poultry industry, as well as how chickens benefit the environment. Students also learned how microplastic affects chickens and how we can help prevent microplastics from getting into the environment.

“Decomposition” was presented by Emmanuelle Perez, Tobacco Free Florida/Department of Health assisted by Zach Mason CPT, LG, Florida Army National Guard. Information about how long everyday items take to decompose and how those items are affecting our planet was presented at this station. Alternative options that take less time to decompose and are better for Planet Earth were discussed. Students were given the opportunity to suggest what they think they can do to help reduce waste on our planet.

Information about “Wildlife vs Plastics” was shared by Becky Rhodes, Hendry Glades Audubon Society, who shared information to raise awareness of the harm to wildlife caused by simple everyday carelessness in the use of plastics such as balloons, monofilament fishing line, 6-pack carrier rings, plastic straws, and plastic containers.

Information about the fascinating “Air Plants” growing in Southwest Florida was presented by Scott and Susan Cooper. At this station students observed and asked questions about bromeliads, native orchids, and mosses, as they discussed plant structures as well as how plants depend on each other and adapt to their environment.

Thank you to everyone who made the 2024 “Call of the Wild” a success. The LaBelle Rotary volunteered during the event and provided funding for the buses for LaBelle Elementary and Country Oaks Elementary students. LaBelle Kiwanis volunteers volunteered during the week and provided funding for buses for the West Glades students. Other organizations volunteered and helped with the event including the City of LaBelle, Hendry/LaBelle Recreation, Hendry County Special Districts & Recycling, Hendry County Soil and Conservation District, and Hendry County Health Department. LaBelle Elementary, Art Teacher Jill Strickland created the large mural with the 2024 global Earth Day theme “ Earth Vs. Plastics”.