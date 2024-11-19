Students play word games

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 11/19/24

Students played word games in Ms. Jasmine Deleon’s class.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Students play word games

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE — Students played word games in Jasmine Deleon’s class. More photos can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/LaBelleElementary [Photo courtesy LaBellel Elementary School]

LES, labelle elementary, word games

Comments

Other items that may interest you

School board recognizes OHS Brahman Band

GEMS visits FGCU

Students enjoy social night

OCA donates to Wreaths Across America

x