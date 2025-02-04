Students read outdoors

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 2/4/25

On Jan. 31, students enjoyed some reading in the lovely outdoors with the company of their blankets and stuffed animals.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Students read outdoors

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE –– On Jan. 31, students enjoyed some reading in the lovely outdoors with the company of their blankets and stuffed animals. Some classes also chose to do some flashlight reading. Thank you to all students for participating during Literacy Week. Country Oak Elementary students had such a great time expanding their love of reading. For more photos go to facebook.com/countryoakscolts/ [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]

country oaks elementary, coe, reading

Comments

Other items that may interest you

UES students enjoy Sweetheart Dance

WSE students receive Valentine’s surprise

OMS FFA competes in State Championship

Guardian Turner plays tag football with 3rd-graders

x