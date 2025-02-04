Students read outdoors

On Jan. 31, students enjoyed some reading in the lovely outdoors with the company of their blankets and stuffed animals.
LABELLE –– On Jan. 31, students enjoyed some reading in the lovely outdoors with the company of their blankets and stuffed animals. Some classes also chose to do some flashlight reading. Thank you to all students for participating during Literacy Week. Country Oak Elementary students had such a great time expanding their love of reading. For more photos go to facebook.com/countryoakscolts/ [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]