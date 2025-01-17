Students represent EES at County Science Fair

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/17/25

Wednesday, Jan. 15 was a full day of Science Fair fun! Everglades Elementary School students...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Students represent EES at County Science Fair

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Wednesday, Jan. 15 was a full day of Science Fair fun! Everglades Elementary School students represented their school at the County Science Fair and went beyond our expectations. Several students placed in the fifth grade division. After all of that hard work, they were treated to lunch at Golden Corral.

Congratulations to the following winners.

In the category of Animal Sciences:
• Third place was Gabrielle Brown
• Second place was Clayton Loseke, Beautiful Barwick, Carson Broadrick, and Giannisse Espinosa
• First place was Makenzie Sebold, Raelyn McCarty, and Ashlyn Voss

In the category of Chemistry:
• Third place was Shraddha S’Day and Yaslyn Espinosa
• Second place was Hadley Reno
• First place was Abigail Fervil

In the category of Earth and Environmental Sciences:
• First place was Liya Elmore and Marcellus Baltazar

In the category of Plant Sciences:
• Third place was Reyes Aguillon Diaz
• First place was Mathias Quilaroquez

Extra congratulations to Marcellus Baltazar for receiving a special award from Our Village for Outstanding Project and Best in Show for Physical Sciences.

For more photos of the students and their projects, visit the Everglades Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/evergladeselementary

EES, Everglades Elementary, Science Fair, winners

Comments

Other items that may interest you

GDS students carry on tradition

CMS FFA students showcase their skills

EES rewards students with pizza party

Promise Program opens doors to tuition-free college …

x