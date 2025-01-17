Students represent EES at County Science Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 15 was a full day of Science Fair fun! Everglades Elementary School students...
OKEECHOBEE — Wednesday, Jan. 15 was a full day of Science Fair fun! Everglades Elementary School students represented their school at the County Science Fair and went beyond our expectations. Several students placed in the fifth grade division. After all of that hard work, they were treated to lunch at Golden Corral.
Congratulations to the following winners.
In the category of Animal Sciences:
• Third place was Gabrielle Brown
• Second place was Clayton Loseke, Beautiful Barwick, Carson Broadrick, and Giannisse Espinosa
• First place was Makenzie Sebold, Raelyn McCarty, and Ashlyn Voss
In the category of Chemistry:
• Third place was Shraddha S’Day and Yaslyn Espinosa
• Second place was Hadley Reno
• First place was Abigail Fervil
In the category of Earth and Environmental Sciences:
• First place was Liya Elmore and Marcellus Baltazar
In the category of Plant Sciences:
• Third place was Reyes Aguillon Diaz
• First place was Mathias Quilaroquez
Extra congratulations to Marcellus Baltazar for receiving a special award from Our Village for Outstanding Project and Best in Show for Physical Sciences.
For more photos of the students and their projects, visit the Everglades Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/evergladeselementary