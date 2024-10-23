Students visit pumpkin patch

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 10/23/24

Jennifer Akonu's and Jennifer Ruble’s classes attended the pumpkin patch!

Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE –– On Oct. 22, Jennifer Akonu's and Jennifer Ruble’s classes attended the pumpkin patch! Country Oaks Elementary thanks their amazing HCSD Exceptional Student Education behavior and occupational therapy team for supporting the students during their amazing experience. The students got to explore the corn maze, touch a variety of pumpkins, and do various obstacle courses. For more photos, visit facebook.com/countryoakscolts

country oaks elementary, coe, pumpkin patch

