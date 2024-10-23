Students visit pumpkin patch

Jennifer Akonu's and Jennifer Ruble’s classes attended the pumpkin patch!
LABELLE –– On Oct. 22, Jennifer Akonu's and Jennifer Ruble’s classes attended the pumpkin patch! Country Oaks Elementary thanks their amazing HCSD Exceptional Student Education behavior and occupational therapy team for supporting the students during their amazing experience. The students got to explore the corn maze, touch a variety of pumpkins, and do various obstacle courses. For more photos, visit facebook.com/countryoakscolts