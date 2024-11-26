Study seeks public's ideas on how to help Lake O

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/26/24

The Water School at the Florida Gulf Coast University will host two workshops to solicit public input for a study of Lake Okeechobee ecosystem health.

I am anchor

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The Water School at the Florida Gulf Coast University will host two workshops to solicit public input for a study of Lake Okeechobee ecosystem health. The study is mandated and funded by the Florida Legislature, and it considers the health of plants, fish and wildlife in Lake Okeechobee.

The workshops are scheduled:

·• Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the C Scott Driver facility, 10101 State Road 78 West Okeechobee, FL 34972; and,

• Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440.

The workshops will gather input on potential actions to improve the health of the lake. The agenda will be the same for both workshops.

Online portal open

To ensure that as many individuals as possible have an opportunity to provide input, the study is also hosting an online portal for comment. The portal is online  at LakeOStudy.com

