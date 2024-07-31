Submit written comments for the 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide written comments on draft versions of Chapters 1, 2, 3 and Appendix A for the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update.

The plan assesses current and projected water needs in the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning area includes portions of Glades, Okeechobee and Highlands counties (generally northwest of Lake Okeechobee) and the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Brighton Reservation.

Read the draft documents:

Chapter 1: Introduction – DRAFT
Chapter 2: Demand Estimates and Projections – DRAFT

Chapter 3: Demand Management: Water Conservation – DRAFT
Appendix A: Water Demand Projections – DRAFT
Draft documents can be viewed on the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update webpage.

Submit written comments to:

• Chad Brcka, Lower Kissimmee Basin Plan Manager

• Email: cbrcka@sfwmd.gov
• Deadline: Friday, August 23, 2024

For more information visit the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan webpage.

We look forward to your participation and strongly encourage your input to ensure the water supply plan update addresses the needs of the region.

