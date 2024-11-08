Online Exclusive

Submit written comments on the Draft 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update

News from SFWMD
Posted 11/8/24

This is a reminder that the South Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public...

This is a reminder that the South Florida Water Management District (District) is encouraging our partners, stakeholders and the public to provide written comments on the DRAFT 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update by Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The plan assesses current and projected water needs in the Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Planning Area through 2045. The planning area includes portions of Glades, Okeechobee and Highlands counties (generally northwest of Lake Okeechobee) and the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Brighton Reservation.

Read the draft document:

  • DRAFT 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update

Submit written comments to:

  • Chad Brcka, Lower Kissimmee Basin Plan Manager
  • Email: cbrcka@sfwmd.gov
  • Deadline: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The District appreciates your involvement during the planning process for the 2024 Lower Kissimmee Basin Water Supply Plan Update.

