Santa Express to visit the Glades

The Sugar Express Toys for Tots Train is returning on Dec. 12! The steam-powered train will deliver hundreds of gifts to South Central Florida’s Toys for Tots program! At each of the four …

The Sugar Express Toys for Tots Train is returning on Dec. 12! The steam-powered train will deliver hundreds of gifts to South Central Florida’s Toys for Tots program! At each of the four stops, children can drop off a letter for Santa and see him in person while elves deliver gifts for the Toys for Tots program. Interested parents can sign up to receive toys directly from the program at: toysfortots.org.

For times, details, and maps of where the train will stop, click here: https://sugarexpress.com/toys-4-tots/

