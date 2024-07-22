Sumner seeks seat on Okeechobee County Commission

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/22/24

Michael Sumner (REP) is a candidate for the Okeechobee County Commission District 5 seat.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Flynn seeks Hendry County Commission District 5 seat

Many in jail suffer from mental illness

Toddler accidentally left in his car seat, rescued

Two teens visit ER with gunshot wounds

x