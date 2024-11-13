Support your local veterans at American Legion Post #64

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/13/24

Support your local veterans at the American Legion, Post #64, 201 SE Second Street!

OKEECHOBEE — Support your local veterans at the American Legion, Post #64, 201 SE Second Street! They have two halls available to rent for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, all gatherings! Stop by or text 863-304-1479 for more details.

The legion also offers bingo on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays at 1 p.m.! Each Wednesday is Taco Day.  For updates, please like official American Legion, Post #64 on Facebook!

They are ALWAYS looking volunteers and new members!

Attention ALL YOUNG LADIES, third grade through 19 years of age - The legion’s 2025 Little Miss Jr. Miss, and Miss American Legion pageants will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. Stop by for paperwork or text 863-304-1479!

To the American Legion members, families, friends, and supporters, stop by and see the great things happening at post #64!

Comments

