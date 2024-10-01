Suspect arrested in rape case

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Sept, 28, 2024, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received a report about a 33-year-old female who had been sexually assaulted and held against her will for several days in the Fort Drum area.
The victim managed to get away from the suspect, and was picked up by a friend who brought her back to town and notified Law Enforcement.
The victim identified the suspect as Leonel "Nelly" Ruiz, 32, of Okeechobee.
On Sept. 30, Ruiz, who has been arrested 15 times in Okeechobee County, was located, arrested, and charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, tampering with a witness, felony battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.
Leonel Ruiz was transported to the Okeechobee County Jail, and the bond will be determined at his first appearance.