Suspect arrested in vehicular homicide case

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 6/26/24

Earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, June 26), Carlos Leon (43) was arrested on several charges...

OKEECHOBEE — Earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, June 26), Carlos Leon (43) was arrested on several charges stemming from a traffic homicide investigation that started in the evening hours of May 25, 2024. 

The traffic crash involved a side-by-side recreation vehicle operated by Leon in the Northwest area of Okeechobee County, known locally as the Prairie. Leon struck a guardrail head-on, causing his 37-year-old female passenger to be thrown from the side-by-side, later succumbing to her injuries that evening at a local hospital.  

After the month-long investigation by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Investigation was completed, all evidence, including toxicology reports, was turned in for review.

Subsequently, the following probable cause warrants were issued for the arrest of Leon on the charges: 

1 Count - DUI w/ bodily damage

1 Count - DUI Manslaughter 

1 Count - Vehicular Homicide

1 Count - DUI Property Damage

Leon was arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Jail for booking, and a bond of $36,000 was set by the Judge.

x