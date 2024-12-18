Sweet potatoes: The nutritious star of the holiday table

Posted Wednesday, December 18, 2024 4:10 pm

Sweet potatoes are a nutritious and delicious treat for any meal, but did you know Florida’s varieties of the root can be the star of your holiday table?

Florida’s sweet potato varieties generally come from Central and North Florida, and different potatoes are best used in specific types of recipes, but they all share the same nutritious profile.

“America’s favorite sweet potato varieties are Centennial and Beauregard, both of which grow in Florida,” said Calvin Gardner, urban horticulture Extension agent at UF/IFAS Orange County Extension. “Sweet potatoes are so well-suited to Florida’s weather, especially at harvest time. Many vegetables like to stay cold when they’re preserved. But sweet potatoes love to be in a higher humidity and a higher temperature.”

Sweet potatoes contain high amounts of Vitamin A, Vitamin C and fiber, he said. Vitamin A helps with vision, the immune system and skin health. Vitamin C is useful for wound healing and the growth of tissues. Fiber is helpful for digestive health and for feeling full longer, which helps with weight management.

Florida’s sweet potato varieties

Centennial: This is a very popular variety in the United States. It has a carrot-orange color outside with a yellow-orange center. Due to its drier insides, it holds its shape when baked or fried, and it’s a favorite for making sweet potato fries.

It’s also longer and has a drier flesh, so it has a great shelf life and is well-known for its sweet flavor.

Beauregard: This sweet potato is a close second in popularity to Centennial, and it has a slightly smoother skin. It forms very uniform tubers, so it’s well-liked among commercial farmers. It’s useful for baking due to its finer, creamier consistency compared to Centennial.

Vardaman: This “bushy” sweet potato variety is beloved by backyard gardeners because the tubers prefer to stick to a close radius of less than six feet, rather than sprawling across fields like other varieties.

This variety had a sweet flavor but is moister inside, making it best suited for mashing or baking whole, Gardner said. They’re also excellent for sweet potato casseroles.

Recipes

1. Roasted Sweet Potato and Cranberry Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cubed sweet potatoes

• 1/2 cup dried cranberries

• 1/4 cup chopped pecans

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss the sweet potatoes with olive oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast for 25-30 minutes, until tender and slightly caramelized.

4. Mix the roasted sweet potatoes with cranberries and pecans.

5. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Ingredients:

• 4 cups mashed sweet potatoes

• 1/4 cup brown sugar



• 1/4 cup melted butter• 1/2 cup milk• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon• 2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a bowl, combine mashed sweet potatoes, brown sugar, melted butter, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

3. Spread the mixture into a baking dish.

4. Top with mini marshmallows.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the marshmallows are golden brown.

3. Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Ingredients:

• 3 cups diced sweet potatoes

• 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 cup diced red onion

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 8 small tortillas

Optional toppings: avocado, salsa, cilantro

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes until tender.

4. In a pan, sauté red onion until translucent, then add black beans and cooked sweet potatoes.

5. Fill tortillas with the mixture and add desired toppings.

4. Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients:

• 4 cups diced sweet potatoes



• 1 chopped onion• 2 cloves garlic, minced• 4 cups vegetable broth• 1 cup coconut milk• 1 teaspoon ground ginger• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, sauté onion and garlic until fragrant.

2. Add sweet potatoes and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Puree the mixture using an immersion blender until smooth.

4. Stir in coconut milk and ground ginger. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Simmer for another 5 minutes before serving.

5. Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients:

• 1 pre-made pie crust

• 2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/4 cup melted butter

• 1/2 cup evaporated milk

• 2 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a bowl, combine mashed sweet potatoes, brown sugar, melted butter, evaporated milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

3. Pour the mixture into the pie crust.

4. Bake for 45-50 minutes, until the pie is set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

5. Let cool before slicing and serving.