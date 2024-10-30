Tax collector Gannon launches new website

Posted Wednesday, October 30, 2024 3:28 pm

WEST PALM BEACH — The Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is proud to announce the launch of her office’s newly designed website, pbctax.gov. This new website has not only been designed to provide clients with an enhanced experience, improved navigation, and access to valuable resources, but it also has had a name change. For improved security, the new website address has lost its .com domain and transitioned to .gov, but not to worry, as the system will automatically redirect visitors to the pbctax.gov domain if they continue to use the old .com address. Frequent visitors to the website should update their bookmarks to the new pbctax.gov address.

Partnering with a local web design company, Green Group Studio, and using survey feedback from users about their website experience, this new website was redesigned from the ground up, making it easier than ever for clients to find information. “In some instances, our team called clients who provided survey feedback about our website to have a conversation with them as to how we could improve our website,” said Anne. She went on to say, “those valuable conversations were an important element to our redesign, and we are proud of the enhancements we have made, including the addition of an on-screen widget that can adapt our website for those visitors with accessibility needs.” Additional key highlights of the new website include:

• Enhanced Navigation: A simplified menu structure allows clients to quickly access information about Driver License, Motor Vehicle, Vessel, and Taxes.

• Mobile Optimization: The new website is fully responsive, ensuring an optimal viewing experience on all devices, including smartphones and tablets.



• Robust Search: The search on the new website is optimized to provide more relevant results to searches streamlining the process to find needed information.• Improved Content: Content was audited and updated to ensure it is concise and simple to understand.

“Our new website is another example of our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our clients,” said Gannon. “This redesign not only enhances usability but also positions us to better serve our clients.” Visitors to the new website can explore Frequently Asked Questions, Payment Options, Important Dates and Deadlines, and stay updated with the latest news by subscribing to our monthly newsletter, Tax Talk.

“Our continued goal to provide exceptional service to our clients, both in-person and online, was our driving force behind the design of our new website. I invite the public to visit our new website at pbctax.gov and click the survey link on the homepage to provide us with their valuable feedback about the website,” said Gannon.