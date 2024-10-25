Tax Collector Gannon offers Commemorative Lapel Pins to Vietnam veterans

News from Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon
Posted 10/25/24

Designed by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, and authorized by Congress, the lapel pins...

WEST PALM BEACH – Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is once again pleased to participate in the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

“We are honored to give our local Vietnam War veterans the recognition and respect they deserve,” said Gannon.  “Each year, through this commemorative pin program, we thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country.”

Designed by the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, and authorized by Congress, the lapel pins are available to anyone who served active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

Palm Beach County veterans, and family members on behalf of a veteran, who have not previously received a lapel pin, may request one by submitting a request online at www.pbctax.gov and the lapel pin will be mailed along with a personal note of appreciation from Anne M. Gannon.

This is the fifth year the Palm Beach County Tax Collector’s Office has partnered with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to make these commemorative pins available now through November 30, 2024.

