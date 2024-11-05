Tax collector’s downtown offices to close early

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 10:51 am

WEST PALM BEACH — Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon announced today that her downtown service center and administrative offices located in the Robert Weisman Governmental Center at 301 N Olive Ave., in West Palm Beach, will close at 4 p.m. today. This is due to the traffic congestion in and around the downtown offices, which is expected to build throughout the day due to the election night event being held at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

“Our concern is our clients who would encounter this traffic congestion as they maneuver the potential detours and challenges finding available parking,” said Gannon. Gannon went on to say, “I’m equally concerned for my employees exiting the area under these conditions and the difficulties they may encounter as they try to leave the area. So, I’ve decided to close our downtown offices early to allow them extra time to get home safely.”

Any clients who have a reservation for the Downtown Service Center at 301 N Olive Ave., and are impacted by this early closure will receive notification that their reservation has been cancelled for today. They can visit www.pbctax.gov/reservations to schedule a new reservation.

Gannon advises that the other service centers located in Delray Beach, Greenacres, Belle Glade, Westlake and Palm Beach Gardens will remain open today as normal until 5:00 p.m.

Gannon expects her downtown offices to reopen at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday and operate normally.