Tax Collector’s Offices to close due to Hurricane Milton

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 10:07 am

WEST PALM BEACH — The Constitutional Tax Collector’s office is closely monitoring Hurricane Milton in conjunction with Palm Beach County’s Division of Emergency Management. As a result of the potential impacts of Hurricane Milton, all Tax Collector Service Centers will stop servicing clients at noon Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Furthermore, all offices will be closed on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Offices will reopen once it is determined that all locations are safe, and that travel is safe for employees and the public.

Clients who have scheduled reservations during the time the offices are closed are required to reschedule their reservations by visiting https://www.pbctax.gov/reservations/.

• If you are scheduled for a driver license reservation please visit this link, https://mydmvportal.flhsmv.gov to verify if you can complete your transaction online.

• If your driver license is set to expire within the next 30 days, please contact the Florida Department of Highways Safety and Motor Vehicles by phone at 850-617-2000 or by visiting https://flhsmv.service-now.com/csp to request a Temporary Driving Permit. Then, visit https://www.pbctax.gov/reservations/ to schedule your driver license reservation.

• Many tax collector services are available online at www.pbctax.gov or by mail. Visit our website to see if an alternate method of service is available. If you must come into one of our offices, please reschedule your reservation at https://www.pbctax.gov/reservations/.

Walk-in service is not available at any of the Tax Collector’s office locations. All in-person service is provided to Palm Beach County residents by reservation only.

For updates on when the Service Centers will reopen, please visit www.pbctax.gov and follow on Facebook @PBCTAX.