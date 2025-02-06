Teens recognized after receiving scholarships

Posted Thursday, February 6, 2025 3:03 pm

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee teens Isabella Castillo, Dwight Downie and Hailey Harden were recognized by the Okeechobee City Council during their Feb. 4 meeting for receiving scholarships from the South Florida Fair.

Councilman Bob Jarriel told the council there were more than 250 applications, and three of those chosen are from Okeechobee. “Every year the committee tells me that the kids from Okeechobee are the nicest and most respectful of the whole group,” said Jarriel.

The teens were given an opportunity to speak to the council and those in attendance, telling them a little about themselves and their plans for the future. Dwight Downie spoke first. An Okeechobee native, Dwight is a 17-year-old senior at Okeechobee High School. Dwight said when he has free time, he enjoys showing his animals and having fun with his family. Dwight plans to become a registered nurse while keeping his hand in agriculture. He explained he wanted to get into the medical field, “because I am a busybody. I like to get in and help people. Anyone in need is a friend of mine. Anyone that needs me, I will be there.” He plans to attend college in Tifton, Ga.

Isabella Carillo is a seventh grader, who is highly involved in FFA and 4-H and enjoys showing her cattle as well. Isabella plans to become a veterinarian and would like to attend the University of Florida.

Hailey Harden is also a senior at Okeechobee High School. Isabella as been involved in sports and FFA since sixth grade. She plans to go to Kansas State in the fall and get a BA in agricultural business. When she finishes this, she hopes to go to law school to become an agriculture lawyer. “Hopefully, I will come back to the community and give us a little representation.”