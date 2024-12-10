The South Florida Water Management District is making a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston.
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is making a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston.
Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, the boat lock will be closed to navigation from both the landside and the lakeside until 5:30am. The boat lock will remain open from 5:30am-8:00pm. This operating schedule will continue until Friday, December 13, 2024.
SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.
The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.