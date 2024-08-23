Temporary lane closure on Northbound US 441 in Okeechobee Aug. 26-29

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/23/24

Starting Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29, 2024, there will be a temporary lane closure on northbound US 441...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Temporary lane closure on Northbound US 441 in Okeechobee Aug. 26-29

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Starting Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29, 2024, there will be a temporary lane closure on northbound US 441 (US 98/Parrott Avenue) from the Home Depot to just north of SE 21st Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be onsite installing new drainage improvements on SE 21st Avenue. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, include additional travel time, or consider alternate routes during the repair. For more information about the project, you may visit the project page by clicking on the following link: https://www.swflroads.com/project/439032-1

US 441 North, US 98, Parrott Avenue, lane closure

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of Aug. 25-31

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of Aug. 25-31

Glades County Road Watch Report for week of Aug. 25-31

AAA: Florida gas prices hit two-month lows

x