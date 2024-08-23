Temporary lane closure on Northbound US 441 in Okeechobee Aug. 26-29

Starting Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29, 2024, there will be a temporary lane closure on northbound US 441...
OKEECHOBEE — Starting Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29, 2024, there will be a temporary lane closure on northbound US 441 (US 98/Parrott Avenue) from the Home Depot to just north of SE 21st Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be onsite installing new drainage improvements on SE 21st Avenue. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, include additional travel time, or consider alternate routes during the repair. For more information about the project, you may visit the project page by clicking on the following link: https://www.swflroads.com/project/439032-1