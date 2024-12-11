These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Thank you, Miss Frankie

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 12/11/24

A heartfelt thank you to Miss Frankie, a beloved member of our community, who once again donated 50 handmade comfort blankets...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Thank you, Miss Frankie

Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
A heartfelt thank you to Miss Frankie, a beloved member of our community, who once again donated 50 handmade comfort blankets for our deputies to distribute to children in need. These beautiful blankets offer a touch of warmth and love to traumatized children during difficult moments. Miss Frankie’s dedication to ensuring the children of Okeechobee feel cared for is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful for her continued generosity year after year. From all of us at the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office—thank you, Miss Frankie!
A heartfelt thank you to Miss Frankie, a beloved member of our community, who once again donated 50 handmade comfort blankets for our deputies to …
OKEECHOBEE — A heartfelt thank you to "Miss Frankie" Edwards , a beloved member of our community, who once again donated 50 handmade comfort blankets for our deputies to distribute to children in need.
 
These beautiful blankets offer a touch of warmth and love to traumatized children during difficult moments. Miss Frankie’s dedication to ensuring the children of Okeechobee feel cared for is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful for her continued generosity year after year.
 
From all of us at the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office—thank you, Miss Frankie!
ocso

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Pastor accused of having an illicit romance gets …

Woman arrested after allegedly spitting on man in bank

Woman allegedly buys drugs then calls 911 to report …

Paramotor competitors accused of infringing on privacy …

x