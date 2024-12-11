These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Thank you, Miss Frankie
By Sgt. Jack Nash PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — A heartfelt thank you to "Miss Frankie" Edwards , a beloved member of our community, who once again donated 50 handmade comfort blankets for our deputies to distribute to children in need.
These beautiful blankets offer a touch of warmth and love to traumatized children during difficult moments. Miss Frankie’s dedication to ensuring the children of Okeechobee feel cared for is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful for her continued generosity year after year.
From all of us at the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office—thank you, Miss Frankie!