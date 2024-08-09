The 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ kicks off Aug. 9

Posted Friday, August 9, 2024 11:10 am

Challenge accepted! Starting at 12:01 a.m., Aug. 9, the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ kicked off, with competitors searching the Everglades to find and remove invasive Burmese pythons. Hundreds of people have registered for their chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes while working to protect Florida’s native wildlife and our incredible Everglades ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the South Florida Water Management District and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida host the annual competition to increase awareness about invasive species in the state and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology. The annual competition also offers the public an opportunity to get directly involved in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal, with this year’s event running until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

“Florida’s incredible natural resources are like nowhere else in the world. Governor Ron DeSantis’ support has been critical in our efforts to remove and manage harmful, invasive species such as Burmese pythons,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Thanks to our partners and Governor DeSantis’ support, the Florida Python Challenge™ has become a catalyst for people to learn more about the threats of invasive species in the state and how they can help protect our native wildlife and unique ecosystems.”

“The iconic Everglades is a national treasure and the Florida Python Challenge™ is a great way to get the public involved in understanding the unique Everglades ecosystem. Removing invasive pythons from across the Greater Everglades Ecosystem is critical, and we must do everything we can to combat this invasive species,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “We continue to expedite Everglades restoration efforts thanks to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis and we’ll continue working to protect south Florida’s natural resources. Thank you to all the staff from the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who worked to facilitate this year’s python challenge. Long live the Everglades!”

Want to compete but not yet registered? People can still take the required online training and register up until the last day of the competition at FLPythonChallenge.org. There is a $25 registration fee and participants must pass the required online training to complete their registration for this year’s event.

This year, a total of $25,000 in cash prizes is available. Participants have the opportunity to win the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize for the removal of the most pythons during the competition. Participants also have the opportunity to win other cash prizes for most and longest pythons removed in three different categories, including novice, professional and military categories. Prizes will be awarded at a later date after the competition courtesy of our sponsors and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. We thank Platinum Level sponsors Bergeron Everglades Foundation and Inversa Leathers for donating $10,000 each. We also thank Gold Level sponsor, Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands and Silver Level sponsor, Dakota Matting. All prizes support conservation efforts in Florida through the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™.

Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the online training, learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem, as well as find resources for planning your trip to south Florida to compete in the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™. Registered participants are also welcome to visit one of our Training Outposts for additional instruction from experts, located at each check station during opening weekend, 4-7 p.m., Aug. 9-11.