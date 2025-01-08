Brain Bus to visit Family Health & Safety Expo

The Alzheimer Association’s bilingual, in-person Brain Bus stop (Spanish) will be at the 18th Annual Okeechobee Family Health...
OKEECHOBEE — The Alzheimer Association’s bilingual, in-person Brain Bus stop (Spanish) will be at the 18th Annual Okeechobee Family Health & Safety Expo at the Agri-Civic Center located at 4601 State Road 710 on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This Brain Bus stop will be bilingual (Spanish).
The Brain Bus raises awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units and virtual offerings, Brain Bus can travel throughout Florida.
Visit the Brain Bus to learn about:
There will also be trivia and interactive brain games!
Registration is not required in advance.
For questions, please call the Alzheimer Association’s 24X7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the State of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Pasco-Pinellas Area Agency on Aging, Inc.