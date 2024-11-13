The Giving Tree returns to brighten the holidays for local children

This holiday season, join Healthy Start’s annual Giving Tree program to bring joy to children in our three home visiting programs.
OKEECHOBEE — This holiday season, join Healthy Start’s annual Giving Tree program to bring joy to children in our three home visiting programs. Last year, with the support of community members and the Children’s Service Council (CSC), 375 children experienced the magic of Christmas.
Here’s how you can get involved:
• Donate online to help fund gifts for families in need.
• Shop for a specific child by completing the form to receive a child’s wish list.
Please bring all gifts to the Healthy Start office at 114 SW Fifth Ave. by Dec. 6 to ensure timely delivery. For information, contact Maribel Martinez at Events@okeehealthystart.org or 863-462-5877 ext. 2001.
Donations can be made at: https://givebutter.com/okeegivingtree24.
You can get the Child’s wish list form at: https://okeehealthystart.wixsite.com/okeehealthystart