The Humane Society helps animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Posted Monday, September 30, 2024 3:06 pm

The Humane Society of the United States is on the ground in Florida and Tennessee assisting multiple communities with animal needs in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Helene.

In Tennessee, the HSUS is assisting Cocke County by transporting adoptable animals from local animal shelters to increase the capacity of the community to care for an anticipated influx of displaced animals. The HSUS is bringing approximately 45 adoptable animals from City of Newport Animal Control, Cocke County Animal Control, and Smoky Mountain Humane Society, which has been struggling with loss of power and water, to our care and rehabilitation center in Maryland. By transporting animals who were available for adoption pre-storm out of the region, local animal services will be better positioned to take in and care for displaced animals in their community, increasing the likelihood of reunifications.

Responders from the HSUS are en route to Unicoi County, Tennessee, at the request of local officials to assess a dire situation at Unicoi County Animal Shelter, which was left flooded and devastated by Hurricane Helene. The shelter is now completely uninhabitable, and all the animals had to be evacuated. Some of the animals are in foster homes, while others were evacuated to Sullivan County Animal Shelter. The HSUS sent a delivery of animal food to the receiving shelter to support their efforts to care for the influx of animals.

In Florida, the HSUS is on the ground assisting Madison County, which is reeling from three hurricanes in the past year: Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Helene. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance due to an urgent need for animal supplies in the community. The HSUS’ responders and volunteers are operating a drive-thru distribution point for the community to acquire pet food and other necessary supplies at no cost.

Additionally in Florida, the HSUS is setting up a pop-up veterinary clinic in Taylor County after local authorities requested veterinary support following the storm. Local veterinary services were critically impacted by the hurricane, leaving community members and their pets without access to lifesaving resources. Residents impacted by the hurricane will be offered free veterinary care including vaccines, treatment for lacerations and infections, and other veterinary needs. These services are often essential to help families impacted by disasters keep their pets while they get back on their feet.

“The impact of Hurricane Helene is shocking. Whether it’s through search and rescue, veterinary care, supply distribution or transportation, we are eager to help the people and animals impacted by this storm recover,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team. “We are grateful to everyone we are working alongside in response efforts, from the agencies on the front lines to the families who have lost almost everything yet are still doing their best to care for their pets.”

The HSUS is continuing to field requests for supplies and animal needs with local emergency management and animal services agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Hurricane Helene caused unprecedented damage to regions typically not at-risk for hurricanes, underscoring the importance of creating a preparedness plan before disaster strikes. Learn how to create a pet disaster preparedness kit.

Support our work by making a donation to our Emergency Animal Relief Fund!